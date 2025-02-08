Westwood

One killed, two injured in collision on 405 Freeway in Westwood

By City News Service

Police Lights
SHUTTERSTOCK

A 72-year-old woman and a dog were killed, and two other people were injured, one critically, in a collision on the northbound 405 Freeway in Westwood Friday.

A 66-year-old man was critically injured while a 60-year-old was in fair condition. A second dog was missing, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LAFD personnel responded to the freeway, near the Wilshire Boulevard exit, around 7:15 p.m., the department's Lyndsey Lantz said.

It was unclear what led up to the collision, and California Highway Patrol personnel were continuing their investigation Friday evening.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Westwood
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us