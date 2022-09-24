Irvine

One Killed, Two Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Irvine

One person is dead and two others are injured after a fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine Saturday morning.

By City News Service

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said.

The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 4:08 a.m. reported one person dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two people, in stable condition, to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

A representative from the Orange County coroner's office was called to the location a little after 5:20 a.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

