One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Two-Alarm Brush/House Fire in Malibu

A person was killed and two others were seriously injured in connection with a second-alarm fire Sunday in Malibu that started out as a house fire and spread to nearby brush, charring a little under four acres, a county fire department dispatcher said.

It was not known how the death occurred or the injured were tied to the second-alarm blaze, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The house fire was reported at 3:34 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatcher Nicole Larios.

By about 5:30 a.m. officials reported firefighters had stopped forward progress of the flames and had 20 percent surrounded by a line of cleared vegetation. Firefighters reached 100 percent containment of the fire at 5:49 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The flames spread to surrounding brush and a half acre grew to about 4 acres, Larios said. At the height of the fire, more than 200 firefighters were on scene.

The flames moved downhill, pushed by northeast winds of 10-15 mph and threatened some nearby structures, fire officials said. Residents were urged to prepare for potential evacuations that turned out not to be needed.

The relative humidity was about 15%, according to the National Weather Service and the winds were not likely to get stronger than 20 mph.