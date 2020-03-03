Newport Beach

One Killed When Car Strikes Pole and Splits Apart in Newport Beach

The early morning crash during a pursuit was reported near 23rd Street and Balboa Boulevard

By Staff Report

One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a high-speed crash Tuesday morning on a Newport Beach street.

The single-car crash occurred near 23rd Street and Balboa Boulevard about 1:15 a.m. The car split in half, scattering debris across the road and hurling the engine into a SUV parked nearby.

A witness told a news photographer at the scene that car was traveling at high speed along Balboa Boulevard when Newport Beach police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and crashed into a pole in a center divider.

It was unclear whether police were in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol closed several streets in the area for an investigation.

