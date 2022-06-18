California Lottery

One Lucky Los Angeles CVS Customer Has a Winning $7.7M Mega Millions Ticket

Check your tickets now if you bought it from the CVS at 303 South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

By Maggie More

A Mega Millions lottery ticket
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

One lucky person who frequents a CVS on La Brea Avenue has a winning ticket worth nearly $8 million dollars, the California Lottery announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"One lucky #CALottery player won more than $7 million tonight on #MegaMillions," they tweeted out Friday night.

The winning ticket, sold at the CVS at 303 South La Brea Avenue, is worth $7,727,088.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It matched all five of the winning Mega Millions numbers, but missed the Mega number. The five winning numbers were 20, 36, 53, 56 and 69.

California Lottery Jun 8

$426M Mega Millions Lottery Winner in Woodland Hills Revealed

California Lottery May 12

Tooth and Nail: San Diego Man Wins $1 Million on $10 Scratcher

Business Apr 28

Powerball's $473.1 Million Jackpot Has a Winner. Here's the Tax Bill

"The lucky winner didn't even have to hit the #jackpot to win millions!" they said Saturday.

Had the ticket included the Mega number of 16, the winner would have bagged $273,000,000.

A number of other California Lottery players won smaller amounts of money by guessing some, but not all, of the numbers in Friday's draw. In all, California saw 80,595 lottery winning tickets sold statewide.

"We won't know who any of the winners are until they come forward to claim their prize," the California lottery said on Twitter.

To learn how to claim a lottery prize, click here.

This article tagged under:

California LotteryLos Angelesmega millionslottery ticketLa Brea
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us