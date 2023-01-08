One Man, 31, Arrested on Suspicion of Home Invasion Robbery in San Gabriel

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of armed robbery at a San Gabriel home, according to a report.

The home invasion robbery occurred in the 100 block of West Glendon Way around 8 a.m. Saturday, police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

One of the women who was in the house during the robbery called police while the suspects were there, the paper reported. Several family members were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested nearby and booked on charges of suspicion of robbery of inhabited dwelling, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, the paper reported.

There was no word yet on what the robbers got away with.