One Man Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting in Monrovia

A man was killed in Monrovia Friday in what the Sheriff's Department called an apparent gang-related shooting.

Monrovia police were called about 5 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Los Angeles Avenue, near South Myrtle Avenue, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting the police department in the investigation.

Authorities said a man was found in front of a residence “suffering from several gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description or any additional information available at this time.

The sheriff's department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call its homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.