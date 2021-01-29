Monrovia

One Man Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting in Monrovia

Authorities said a man was found in front of a residence “suffering from several gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By City News Service

<b>Cole Swindell: Aug. 17</b>
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ACM

A man was killed in Monrovia Friday in what the Sheriff's Department called an apparent gang-related shooting.

Monrovia police were called about 5 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Los Angeles Avenue, near South Myrtle Avenue, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting the police department in the investigation.

CORONA 60 mins ago

Ex-Baseball Player Who Fatally Pummeled Father and Two Other Men Sentenced to Life in Prison

LAPD 2 hours ago

LAPD Sergeant Dies From COVID-19

Authorities said a man was found in front of a residence “suffering from several gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description or any additional information available at this time.

The sheriff's department asked anyone with information on the shooting to call its homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

MonroviashootingLASDFatal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us