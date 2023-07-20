One man dead, toddler injured in shooting at Granada Hills Recreation Center

Police on Thursday continued to investigate a shooting that left one man dead and a 2-year-old toddler injured during a late-night shooting at the Granada Hills Recreation Center.
The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the recreation center, located at Petit Avenue and Chatsworth Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male in his 30s. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
There was no suspect information available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.