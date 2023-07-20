Granada Hills

One man dead, toddler injured in shooting at Granada Hills Recreation Center

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. at the recreation center, located at Petit Avenue and Chatsworth Street.

Police on Thursday continued to investigate a shooting that left one man dead and a 2-year-old toddler injured during a late-night shooting at the Granada Hills Recreation Center.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male in his 30s. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

There was no suspect information available.

