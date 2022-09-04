One Man Injured in Shooting Near Community Fair in Pacoima

Reports of a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant sent people running from the scene Sunday night.
The incident was reported at approximately 9:38 p.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Van Nuys Boulevard.
The shooting occurred across from a community fair that was set to take place this weekend through Labor Day in Pacoima.
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but was in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
No further details were immediately available.