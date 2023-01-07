One Man Killed and Two Others Injured in Hollywood Shooting

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.

Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

After being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, the other two victims were taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.

There was no suspect description and the wounded victims have not been cooperating with officers, police said.

The shooting closed a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard while police conducted their investigation.