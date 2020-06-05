One Man Killed, Another Hospitalized After Shooting in Downtown LA

Two men returning home from a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles were shot in a drive-by shooting, one was killed and the other was hospitalized Friday morning with stable vital signs.

Police responded about 10:10 p.m. Thursday to an area near Bunker Hill and Cesar Chavez avenues, slightly north of downtown and the Santa Ana (101) Freeway, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined someone in a gray van pulled up and fired multiple rounds at the two men, striking both, police said.

A witness told reporters at the scene, she and the men had left a Black Lives Matter protest when a van pulled up.

They opened the door, they had a big black gun… and they shot, two shots," Jessica Woodward said. I ran immediately, I turn around, (one victim was) on the ground and (the other) guy (sat down on the sidewalk)."

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the second victim was hospitalized with stable vital signs, the department said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Police said the shooting was not protest-related, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related.