One Man Killed, One Wounded in Valinda Shooting

A 25-year-old man was dead and a 31-year-old was in critical condition following a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the San Gabriel Valley community of Valinda, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday on the 15800 block of Amar Road, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man taken to a hospital by paramedics, Koerner said.

The motive and other details remain under investigation, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).