Woman wins $1 million on Scratchers ticket sold in West Covina

California has a new millionaire who had a feeling -- in the form of an itch -- that something good was about to happen.

Elana Penaloza acquired her new-found fortune after buying a Scratchers ticket at the 7-Eleven store located on Azusa Avenue in West Covina.

About a week before the life-changing win, family members said Penaloza noticed an itching sensation in her hands and took it as a sign.

"You know that superstition that when your hands itch, it means you're going to get money? She said that she felt that the week before she won," her daughter Ariana told the California Lottery.

Penaloza bought a Diamond 8's Scratchers ticket at the store about 20 miles east of Los Angeles. When she scratched off the 16th of 20 squares, the stunning figure of $1,000,000, the game's top prize, was revealed.

Ariana and her mom said the experience felt surreal at first. It wasn't until they returned to the store the next day to scan and confirm that win that it felt real.

"We walked home and were like, 'Oh my,'" Ariana said. "My mom now wants to buy a house.

"She most definitely came to America for her children's chance for a great education. She’s happy that she's able to help school kids."

Ninety-five cents of every dollar spent on a ticket goes back to public schools and colleges, in addition to prizes and retail compensation, according to the California Lottery.