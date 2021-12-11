attempted robbery

One of Three Suspects Shot Dead During Attempted South LA Robbery

Three suspects approached a 53-year-old man and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. One of the armed suspects dropped his gun, allowing the would-be victim to grab it and fatally shoot a suspect.

An attempted robbery in South Los Angeles quickly went sideways when three men in their 20s pulled up in a vehicle and tried to rob a man in his 50s, only to have one of them drop his handgun, allowing the victim to shoot dead one of the perpetrators, authorities said Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 1300 block of West 35th Place, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

Three suspects approached a 53-year-old man, who was on foot, and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, dropped the weapon. The would-be victim was able to retrieve it and fatally shoot one the of the three suspects.

The other two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, while the man stayed at the scene to cooperate with police.

