One Pedestrian Dead, One Injured After Florence Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for the suspect in a Florence hit-and-run collision Friday evening that left one pedestrian dead and the other injured.

On Friday, around 6:15 p.m., the suspect's car was heading east on Manchester Avenue and making a northbound turn onto Avalon Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The suspect's car collided with another car travelling west on Manchester Avenue.

That collision caused one of the vehicles "to rotate counterclockwise and collide with two pedestrians who were standing on the northwest corner of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard," the LAPD said.

While one of those two pedestrians had only minor injuries, the other suffered from blunt force trauma and was transported to the hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pedestrian died from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

The age of the two pedestrians was not immediately available.

The suspect in the case left the scene without attempting to give aid to the victims, police said, which is against the law.

"Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," the LAPD said.