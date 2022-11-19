One Pedestrian Killed, One Severely Injured by Wrong-Way Driver

Two pedestrians were hit after a wrong-way driver struck them while they were walking in a marked crosswalk in downtown LA Friday night.

Shortly before midnight a silver Lexus vehicle that was traveling westbound on 9th St. struck two pedestrians as they were walking at the intersection of 9th St. and Olive St.

The impact of the collision caused the pedestrians to be thrown into the air and land on the street.

The driver continued to drive before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old John Joseph Hansen Madarang, of LA, who was impaired at the time of the crash.

After the second collision the driver attempted to flee the scene by ramming his vehicle between a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer but was unsuccessful.

Community members were able to keep the driver at the scene until officers arrived.

The LA City Fire Department responded and transported the pedestrians to a local hospital.

A 32-year-old man was treated for severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. A 36-year-old man died from his injuries.

Madarang was arrested for a DUI and is being held on $130,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.