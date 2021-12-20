One Person Arrested After Burglary at $94M Bel Air Home

A man suspected of burglarizing a home in Bel Air Monday night was arrested.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a "hot prowl" burglar call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road, Officer Mike Lopez said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A member of a security team caught one suspect inside the home and detained him, Lopez said.

Initial reports stated there were two suspects but NBC4 reported police now say there was only one.

City News Service was unable to confirm that there was only one burglary suspect.

It was unknown if anything was taken.