Bel Air

One Person Arrested After Burglary at $94M Bel Air Home

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of burglarizing a home in Bel Air Monday night was arrested.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a "hot prowl" burglar call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road, Officer Mike Lopez said.

A member of a security team caught one suspect inside the home and detained him, Lopez said.

Initial reports stated there were two suspects but NBC4 reported police now say there was only one.

City News Service was unable to confirm that there was only one burglary suspect.

It was unknown if anything was taken.

