One Person Dead After Vehicle Crashes into Car Repair Shop in Corona

The driver was seen running from the scene, the CHP reported. There was no available description of the driver.

By City News Service

A car tire and debris lay on the road following a car crash.
NBC 7

At least one person died Sunday night when a vehicle slammed into a car-repair shop in Corona, and authorities were searching for the driver who ran away from the scene.

The crash took place about 6:40 p.m. at 19965 Temescal Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. An Internet search of the address indicated the shop was Lalo's Tires.

There was no word on the age or gender of the victim who apparently died at the scene. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

