Freeway Crash

One Person Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Castaic

Six people were reported injured, at least three trapped and critical, according to LA County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

By City News Service

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One person was killed early Friday morning in a multi-vehicle collision in Castaic.

It was reported at 2:51 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Templin Highway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

One person died at the scene, Kimball said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

help 4 the hungry Nov 19

NBC4's Annual Help 4 the Hungry Kicks Off to Support Regional Food Banks

UCLA 1 hour ago

UCLA Study Rebuts Beliefs on Survival of Relocated Species, Offers New Conservation Tool to Increase Survival Rates

Six people were reported injured, at least three trapped and critical, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride.

Four vehicles, including a big rig, were involved in the crash, according to firefighters at the scene, McBride said.

It was believed the deceased was included in the initial report of six injured people, Kimball said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down lanes Nos. 1, 2, and 3 of the northbound 5 Freeway in the crash area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Freeway Crash5 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us