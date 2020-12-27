One Person Dead in Vehicle that Fell From San Pedro Cliff

One person was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle that fell from a cliff in San Pedro. The death was reported at 2:05 a.m. at 2002 W. Paseo Del Mar, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters responded on the ground, in the air and in the ocean to access the vehicle near White Point, Humphrey said. They discovered one person dead inside the vehicle and a cursory search of the area yielded no other patients, he said.

The gender and age of the person was not available.

Police were investigating at the scene and firefighters planned to return when needed to help the coroner remove the body, Humphrey said.

A news videographer at the scene said the vehicle broke through a barrier and plunged 300-400 feet off the cliff.