One Person Dead, Two Others Injured in Shooting at Victorville Mall

Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of a Victorville mall on Friday night that left one person dead and two others injured, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside of the Mall of Victor Valley located on 14400 Bear Valley Road.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another adult and a teenager were shot and have been transported for medical treatment.

Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.