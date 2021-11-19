One Person Dead, Two Others Injured in Shooting at Victorville Mall

Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of a Victorville mall on Friday night that left one person dead and two others injured, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside of the Mall of Victor Valley located on 14400 Bear Valley Road.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another adult and a teenager were shot and have been transported for medical treatment.
Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.