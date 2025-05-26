A crash involving a vehicle from the Los Angeles Police Department killed one person in Sun Valley Monday.

The crash was reported on Saticoy Street near Cleon Avenue before 2 p.m.

First responders got to the crash site and found one person, a 70-year-old man, trapped inside a civilian vehicle. After determine he was "beyond medical help," the man was declared dead at the scene.

Two LAPD officers were taken to a hospital to be treated.

It's not clear what caused the deadly collision, and who's responsible for it.

While the investigation was underway, the nearby streets in Sun Valley was closed.

This is a developing story.