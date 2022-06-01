One Person Dies After Fight Leads to Gunfire at Rialto Park Where Students Were On Field Trip

One person died Wednesday when a fight led to a gun battle at a park in Rialto where an elementary school group was on a field trip, police said.

Details about the person who died were not immediately available. A second person was wounded. The shooting was reported at 1 p.m. at Alec Fergusson Park at 2395 W. Sunrise Drive.

First and second graders from Fitzgerald Elementary School were on a field trip at the park.

They were not hurt and were taken back to the school.

Worried parents picked up their children at school, the Texas elementary school massacre on their minds.

"I had to find this out by him calling me frantically, 'Mom, I'm scared. I need you. They're shooting.' So many things were running through my mind," a mother said.

The Rialto Unified School District released a statement saying the shooting did not involve students.