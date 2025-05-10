Compton

One person hospitalized after shooting at Compton park

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was shot at a park in Compton, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. at Oleandor Park in 404 West Figueroa Street.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At least one person was hospitalized, but their condition was unclear.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

Compton
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us