One person hospitalized after shooting at Compton park

An investigation is underway Friday after at least one person was shot at a park in Compton, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting just before 4 p.m. at Oleandor Park in 404 West Figueroa Street.

At least one person was hospitalized, but their condition was unclear.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.