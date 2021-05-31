STUDIO CITY

One Person Hurt in 101 Freeway Shooting in Studio City

By Oscar Flores

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A driver was injured in the arm Monday morning following a shooting on the 101 Freeway near Lauren Canyon Blvd. in Studio City.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol who said someone shot at a driver hitting them in the arm. That person is expected to be OK.

A description of the shooter or the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

A stretch of the 101 Freeway near Lauren Canyon was temporarily shut down to allow investigators to collect evidence and canvass the area for any shell casings, CHP said.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

