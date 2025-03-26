One person injured after Metrolink train crash in Oxnard

Metrolink is back on schedule this morning after a train with 13 people on board hit a tractor trailer in Oxnard Tuesday night.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the scene at Rice Avenue and Fifth Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Oxnard police, a woman who was standing at a nearby food vendor was hit by debris.

The woman suffered a head injury and had to be hospitalized. She was said to be in critical but stable condition.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Oxnard police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this collision is urged to contact Traffic Coordinator Corporal Manuel Perez at 805-385-7750 or via email manuel.perez@oxnardpd.org.

Tuesday night’s crash happened at the same intersection where a Metrolink train derailed in 2015 after hitting a truck on the tracks. A train engineer died and 28 others were injured in that incident.