One person was injured in a shooting in North Hollywood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Initial reports stated the shooting happened at a swap meet in the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place and said one victim was being treated at the scene of the incident.

No information about the shooter, or what caused the shooting, was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.