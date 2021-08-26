Culver City

One Person Injured in Shooting at Culver City Mall, Suspect at Large

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, and police evacuated the mall and established a perimeter to conduct a search for him.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A shooting prompted evacuation of the Westfield Culver City Mall Thursday night and left a man injured.

The man was hit in a leg and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to broadcast reports.

The shooting, which was reported at about 7:45 p.m., occurred near a JCPenney store when the suspect brandished a gun and fired at the victim during a three-man dispute, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The suspect remained at large as of 8:30 p.m., police said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

