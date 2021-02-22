One Person Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Violent Arcadia Car Crash

One person was killed and two others injured after a vehicle struck two power poles and a flood control fence in Arcadia late Sunday night.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Las Tunas Drive and El Monte Avenue, and that speed was a factor in the collision. They say the driver appears to have been traveling east on El Monte Avenue when that person lost control of the vehicle.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene, and two passengers with minor injuries who were rushed to the hospital, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The driver has not been yet identified.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

All eastbound lanes of Las Tunas Drive were closed between El Monte Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue for the investigation.

Southern California Edison is on scene working to repair the struck power poles.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.