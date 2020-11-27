One Person Killed After Vehicle Drives Off Pasadena Freeway

A driver was killed Friday evening and his passenger was taken to a hospital after their vehicle ran off a Pasadena freeway.

The black Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway when it ran off the road near the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp about 8 p.m., according to Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

The car landed in the area of Lincoln and Canada avenues, where the driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead, according to Kimball.

His passenger was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital and their condition was not immediately available.

The Lincoln Avenue off-ramp was closed while officers investigated the crash.