One Person Killed After Vehicle Drives Off Pasadena Freeway

The black Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway when it ran off the road near the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp.

By City News Service

A driver was killed Friday evening and his passenger was taken to a hospital after their vehicle ran off a Pasadena freeway.

The black Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway when it ran off the road near the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp about 8 p.m., according to Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

The car landed in the area of Lincoln and Canada avenues, where the driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead, according to Kimball.

His passenger was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital and their condition was not immediately available.

The Lincoln Avenue off-ramp was closed while officers investigated the crash.

