One Person Killed, Another Critically Injured in Westwood Apartment Fire

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Kelton Avenue, north of Santa Monica Boulevard, at about 2 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

One person was killed and one critically injured Thursday morning in an apartment fire in Westwood.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Kelton Avenue, north of Santa Monica Boulevard, at about 2 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment building and fire in the rear of the second floor, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 37 firefighters extinguished the fire in 28 minutes and two injured persons were found, one of whom died at the scene and a second who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Prange said.

Arson investigators were called to the scene, which is protocol when a patient sustains burn injuries, Prange said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

