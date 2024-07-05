Malibu

One person killed in Fourth of July collision on PCH in Malibu

The crash happened after a car crossed the center median and struck another vehicle.

By Helen Jeong

Another high-impact crash along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu killed one person and injured two people Thursday night, authorities said.

The latest deadly crash happened near Carbon Canyon Road at around 10:15 p.m. when a 2019 Mercedes Benz, traveling eastbound on PCH, crossed the center median and collided head on with a 2020 Cadillac traveling westbound.

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene while the passenger in the Cadillac and the driver of the Mercedes Benz were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The cause of the collision was not determined as deputies continued to investigate. 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life resulting from last night's accident,” Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring said in a statement. “This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of the City's ongoing efforts to address safety on Pacific Coast Highway.”

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is seeking witnesses to the collision. 

