One Person Killed in Acton Crash

CHP notified the Los Angeles County Fire Department of the incident at 12:20 a.m. The coroner's office was notified of the death before 12:50 a.m., according to the CHP.

By City News Service

One person was killed early Monday morning in a vehicle crash in Acton, authorities said.

The incident, which occurred at Forest View Peakland roads, was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m., said CHP Officer Dion Conley. The location is along the 14 Freeway.

Paramedics took one patient to a trauma center, LA County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pitman said.

Neither the identity of the crash victim or other details about the incident were immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

