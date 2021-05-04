One Person Killed in Commercial Building Fire in South LA

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a commercial building fire in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded about midnight to the 1800 block of 57th Street, near Alba Street and east of Long Beach Boulevard, and found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames from the building threatened nearby structures on three sides and firefighters "strategically positioned themselves to defend the surrounding buildings and deluged the well-involved structure from the exterior," Prange said.

One person died in the blaze, but the circumstances of the victim's death were under investigation, said Prange.

A total 67 firefighters extinguished the flames, and a knockdown was called about 1:10 a.m., Prange said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.