A person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the northbound 110 Freeway in the University Park area, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at Adams Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

The numbers four and five lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway were closed while an investigation was conducted, the CHP reported.