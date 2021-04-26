Westminster

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion of 405 Freeway in Westminster

The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway at Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By City News Service

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One person was killed early Monday morning in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Westminster.

Witnesses originally indicated to the CHP that three vehicles were involved, including a gray Ford Mustang that was blocking a right lane and a yellow Ford Focus.

One person died at the scene and the coroner was called at 1:44 a.m., the CHP said.

A SigAlert was issued at 1:40 a.m. for all northbound lanes at Newland Street, with traffic diverted from the freeway at Magnolia Street.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

