One Person Killed in Fiery Freeway Crash in Anaheim

At least one person was killed Thursday morning in a fiery crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to the crash near the Kraemer Boulevard off-ramp and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led up to the crash and the name, gender and age of the victim were not immediately available.

The carpool and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice and traffic was being allowed through the area in the No. 4 lane, the CHP said.