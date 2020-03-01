noho

One Person Killed In Fiery Three-Vehicle Crash On Freeway In North Hollywood

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway at Sherman Way in North Hollywood, where at least one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash occurred a little after 11:47 p.m. Saturday and some of the
vehicles involved in the crash included a black Audi A6 and a white pickup truck, the CHP said.

The CHP also said a person was, at one point, trapped inside a vehicle.  A representative from the coroner's office was called to the scene a little after midnight.

The roadway cleared sometime after 4:15 a.m.

