One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance, one with major injuries and the second with minor injuries, authorities reported.

Two other people were evaluated at the scene, with one declining further medical treatment.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspected drunk driver who caused the crash fled the scene on foot but was arrested by deputies.

"It is believed alcohol and speed are factors in the collision,'' the sheriff's department said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was encouraged to contact Deputy Downs at 951-245-3000, or the sheriff's dispatch at 951-776-1099.