One Person Killed in Violent Crash in Azusa

By City News Service

One person was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Azusa that has prompted the closure of an intersection until further notice.

The accident was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Gladstone Street, according to the Azusa Police Department.

Video from the scene showed an SUV overturned and partially crushing the roof of a two-door sports car.

The driver of the car was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection until further notice, police said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

