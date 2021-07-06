One Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

One person was killed and two others injured Tuesday morning when a motorist driving a pickup truck the wrong way on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim struck a black sedan.

The crash was reported at 1:16 a.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway just west of Harbor Boulevard.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol a truck entered the freeway going the wrong way and crashed into a black Mercedes Benz.

A CHP dispatcher confirmed at least one fatality.

Witnesses told the CHP that one male was on the ground with a compound leg fracture and that a male was down in the number 2 lane. They also reported the driver of the Mercedes appeared to be unconscious when pulled out of the vehicle and that others were inside the car.

The Orange County coroner was summoned to the crash scene at 1:44 a.m.

A news videographer at the scene reported the deceased was a woman who was driving the wrong-way pickup truck and that two people from the car were injured. Video showed Anaheim firefighters using hydraulic tools to open the door of the pickup truck and tending to one patient on the ground.

A SigAlert was issued at 1:42 a.m. for lanes 2, 3 and 4 of the eastbound Riverside Freeway, just west of Harbor Boulevard. All lanes were reopened at 3:44 a.m.