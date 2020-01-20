Century City

One Person Shot Outside Westfield Century City Mall, Santa Monica Blvd. Shut Down

A shooting outside the Westfield Century City mall Monday night resulted in a large police response and all eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard being shut down at Century Park West, authorities said.

One man was shot outside the mall and was in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police tape was visible outside Rock Sugar restaurant, with several police vehicles and lines of police tape visible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

