One Person Taken Into Hospital From Freeway Stabbing Investigation Scene

LAPD confirmed that the CHP was conducting a stabbing investigation at the location, and that the person taken to a hospital was a woman. 

A person was taken to a hospital Thursday from the scene of a stabbing investigation on the Santa Monica 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the freeway, near Soto Street, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department, who could not confirm that a person was stabbed.

One person was taken to a hospital, Cooper said.

Officers were looking for a suspect, possibly in a white Dodge Challenger.

The CHP took over the investigation from the LAPD, according to Cooper, but further details were not immediately available from either agency.

