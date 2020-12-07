South LA

One Person Taken to the Hospital After Shooting Ensues in South LA

Police were searching for a man who was last seen eastbound on 120th Street, toward San Pedro Street. It was not immediately clear if he was in a vehicle or on foot.

A person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon from the scene of a shooting in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of East 120th Street, near Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which could not immediately confirm if someone was shot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took one person to a hospital, but information about the patient was not available, the department's Margaret Stewart said.

