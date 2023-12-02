One shot dead during attempted Granada Hills home invasion

A person was shot to death by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion robbery Saturday morning in Granada Hills, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at about 5 a.m. to a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, near Rinaldi Avenue, regarding a “hot prowler” call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
The suspected robber was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.
