Granada Hills

One shot dead during attempted Granada Hills home invasion

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was shot to death by a homeowner during an attempted home invasion robbery Saturday morning in Granada Hills, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at about 5 a.m. to a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, near Rinaldi Avenue, regarding a “hot prowler” call, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspected robber was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and no further information was immediately available.

Granada Hills
