One shot in parking garage at Fairfax District Erewhon Market

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the parking garage of an Erewhon Market in the Fairfax District, according to Los Angeles police.
The injured individual drove to a hospital, but details about that person's condition were not immediately available, police said.
A person sought in connection with the shooting left the scene in a black Lamborghini, police said.
Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
