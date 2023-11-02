fairfax district

One shot in parking garage at Fairfax District Erewhon Market

A person wanted in connection with the shooting left the scene in a black Lamborghini

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in the Fairfax District.
NBCLA

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the parking garage of an Erewhon Market in the Fairfax District, according to Los Angeles police.

The injured individual drove to a hospital, but details about that person's condition were not immediately available, police said.

A person sought in connection with the shooting left the scene in a black Lamborghini, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

