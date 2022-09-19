One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital, Suspect Sought

A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday night.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called around 7 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards.

The victim was found with a stab wound inside the building and was taken in unknown condition to another hospital for treatment, police reported.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to police. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt and a backpack.

Events leading up to the stabbing were under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD at 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.