Catalina Island

One Woman Dead and Multiple Injured in Boat Sinking in Catalina

One woman is dead and three others are injured after a boat started taking on water and eventually sank near Catalina Island.

By City News Service and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the LA County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water. The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

Newport Beach Aug 20

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

Tour Mar 30

Circumnavigate Catalina Island on a Rare Boat Trip

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of three people pulled out of the water was rushed to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank, but the investigation was turned over to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Catalina IslandboatBoating Accident
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us