One Woman Dead and One Man Injured After Barricade Situation in Ontario

One woman was found dead and a man is injured after he barricaded himself and claimed to have killed her Wednesday in Ontario.

Ontario police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 900 North block of Humboldt Ave.

When police arrived they located a man who they later identified as 50-year-old Allen Kao who was sitting inside a parked vehicle.

Kao was armed with a knife and was uncooperative with officers. He claimed to have killed a woman.

Officers found an unresponsive woman inside the home. She was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The woman's identity is not currently available.

Kao remained barricaded inside the vehicle for several hours while officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

Around 4:25 p.m. Ontario police successfully removed Kao from the vehicle and took him into custody.

He was treated at a local hospital for numerous self-inflicted knife wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Ontario Police Detective Ryan Ronveaux at (909)395-1748. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.