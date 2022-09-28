Ontario

One Woman Dead and One Man Injured After Barricade Situation in Ontario

One woman was found dead in Ontario after a man who barricaded himself in a vehicle claimed to have killed her.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

One woman was found dead and a man is injured after he barricaded himself and claimed to have killed her Wednesday in Ontario.

Ontario police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 900 North block of Humboldt Ave.

Ontario Aug 4

Commercial Fire Burns Building in Ontario

Ontario Jul 15

One Killed in Police Shooting at Mobil Gas Station in Ontario

When police arrived they located a man who they later identified as 50-year-old Allen Kao who was sitting inside a parked vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kao was armed with a knife and was uncooperative with officers. He claimed to have killed a woman.

Officers found an unresponsive woman inside the home. She was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The woman's identity is not currently available.

Kao remained barricaded inside the vehicle for several hours while officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

Around 4:25 p.m. Ontario police successfully removed Kao from the vehicle and took him into custody.

He was treated at a local hospital for numerous self-inflicted knife wounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Ontario Police Detective Ryan Ronveaux at (909)395-1748. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

This article tagged under:

OntariobarricadeOntario police
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us