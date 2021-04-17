tujunga

One Woman Dead, Two Women and Toddler Injured in Angeles National Forest Crash

Firefighters at the scene treated two injured adults and a female toddler before the victims were airlifted by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter to County-USC Medical Center.

By City News Service

David McNew/Getty Images

A Santa Barbara woman died and three other residents of the city were injured, including a 1-year-old, when their pickup flew 250 feet off a Big Tujunga Canyon cliff, prompting a six-hour closure of the road.

A passenger, 46-year-old Dolores Palmerin, died at the scene of blunt force injuries considered accidental, according to Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Orange 7 hours ago

California Mass Shooting Suspect Was Barred From Buying Guns

NASA 10 hours ago

NASA's Mars Helicopter Flight Rescheduled for Early Monday

The crash occurred on Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest north of Altadena at 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters at the scene treated two injured adults and a female toddler before the victims were airlifted by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter to County-USC Medical Center.

The CHP was investigating why the 2000 Nissan Frontier veered to the right over the dirt embankment and rolled down the mountainside.

According to the CHP, the 27-year-old woman at the wheel suffered a laceration to her left hand, a 56-year-old woman suffered a seatbelt abrasion to her neck, and a 1-year-old girl -- apparently related to the driver -- was uninjured. Seatbelts and child safety equipment were in use.

A Sigalert that was issued shortly after the crash was canceled about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

tujungaAngeles National ForestCrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us